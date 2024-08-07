KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The provincial cabinet in its 11th meeting held on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur in chair, approved a grant-in-aid of Rs. 326.40 million for the Drug Free Peshawar Programme Phase-III and Rs 23.10 million for the Beggars Free Peshawar Programme, aiming to eliminate drug addiction and beggary from the streets of Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries. Around 2000 drug addicts will be rehabilitated in Phase-III of the Drug Free Peshawar Programme. During the deliberations, the Chief Minister directed the social welfare department to offer free services to families across the province who wish to rehabilitate a drug-addicted family member but cannot afford the treatment. Chairing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, directed cabinet members to devise a plan for weekly visits to districts to inspect public service delivery and monitor the progress of developmental projects. He emphasized that special attention should be given to activities in the Merged Districts. Additionally, he instructed the departments particularly education and health to prioritize strengthening human resource deployment in Merged Districts, ensuring that the placement of personnel strictly adheres to a domicile-centric policy. The provincial cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Poultry Production Act 2024 thus allowing its placement before the provincial assembly. With the promulgation of the act the Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department will be able to register and regulate the livestock and poultry production activities in the province.

In the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Welfare Act, 2024 was also approved for placement before the provincial assembly. This legislation aimed at prevention of infliction of unnecessary pain to animals and to set standards regarding humane handling, treatment and transportation of animals in the province.

The provincial cabinet has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Breeding Services Act, 2024 allowing its placement before the provincial assembly.

This legislation is aimed at regulation of livestock breeding services, improve the genetic potential of breeds and protect indigenous breeds of livestock and to provide for improvement, control, marketing and quality assurance of livestock in the province.

As a stance of the province the provincial cabinet has approved a set of forward-looking recommendations to be included in the position paper for the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Among these recommendations is the demand for the establishment of a 10-year grant, termed the ‘Pakistan Building Grant,’ sourced from the Federal Divisible Pool.

This grant aims to address significant financial needs and development deficits that have accumulated since the 7th NFC award.

Additionally, the cabinet has called for an interim adjustment to bring the 7th NFC Award into compliance with the Constitution of Pakistan, recommending that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the new award be recalculated to include the population and area of the newly merged areas within the province.

The provincial cabinet has accorded approval for the cost enhancement from rupees 87.700 million to rupees 152.00 million for the ADP scheme of repair and rehabilitation of Mahabat Khan Mosque Peshawar.

The project is aimed at preserving and restoration of the historical Masjid to its original grandeur. Besides, conservation of the structure, restoration of fountain pond, water supply, CCTV System, sound system, illumination work, renovation of ablution area and provision of motorized sun shed are part of the project.

As per the policy of devolving the financial and administrative powers to divisional headquarters for speedy development the cabinet has approved the establishment of a Regional Development Committee, to be led by the respective divisional commissioner.