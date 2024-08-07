Lahore experiences pleasant weather after rain

Lahore witnessed a spell of rain in many areas which made the weather pleasant and brought relief from hot spell.

According to the report of meteorological department, Jail Road and Lakshami Chowk witnessed 1.2mm and 11mm of rain, respectively.

In Gulberg and Mughalpura, it was recorded 1mm for both areas.

In upper Mall, Chowk Nakhuda, Pani Wala Talaab and Farruikhabad the amount of rain which was recorded was 1mm, 9mm, 20mm and 20mm.

As per the statistics, Gulshan Ravi records 6mm while Samanabad and Qurtaba Chowk witnessed 3 and 9mm rain, respectively.