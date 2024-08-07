Lanjar hails police for capturing four criminals

KARACHI - A police encounter occurred in a Shershah area near the Site B police station, in which four criminals, including one in injured condition, were captured. According to a statement issued by the Sindh home ministry on Tuesday, the arrested accused were wanted to the police in several cases of street and other crimes. Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar has appreciated SSP Keamari and his team for showing excellent performance against crimes. He said that the performance of your police staff against crimes as a team was worthy of praise. The quick police response, alongwith the best strategy and plan of action, had defeated the criminal elements, so such performance should be continued besides further brightening the good name of the police department, he advised.