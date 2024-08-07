LMKT leads Pakistan’s incubation landscape, wins back operations of NICs Karachi, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD - LMKT, Pakistan’s leading technology company, has announced that it will be continuing its role as the operator of Ignite-funded National Incubation Centers (NICs) Peshawar and Karachi. This brings back the total count of LMKT-operated NICs to three, the largest of any other private organization in the Country.

In this renewed commitment with MOITT and Ignite, the company will further its mission to empower Pakistani entrepreneurs and propel the nation’s vibrant startup ecosystem to even greater heights. Over the past six years, LMKT’s incubation network across Pakistan has yielded remarkable results. LMKT-operated NIC Karachi, NIC Peshawar, and NIC Hyderabad have become the cornerstones of the national startup ecosystem. Together, the centers have incubated over 600 startups, facilitated the creation of over 1 million jobs, and helped raise investments exceeding PKR 16 billion. These figures solidify their positions as leading incubators and accelerators in Pakistan.

Looking ahead, the company will leverage its experience to propel both NICs to even greater heights. In this mission, LMKT is joined by many esteemed partners such as YB Group, one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates; Orbit Startups, a renowned international investment accelerator and the Pakistan’s most active VC; as well as Accelerate Prosperity, IM|Sciences, and Sybrid to empower the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs.

“We are excited to renew our collaboration with Ignite for the operations of NIC Karachi and NIC Peshawar,” said CEO LMKT Atif Rais Khan. “LMKT’s proven track record in both centers, as well as NIC Hyderabad, demonstrates our commitment to empowering Pakistani entrepreneurs. We are excited to build upon this success by fostering innovation in key sectors, providing world-class support through our partners, and helping our startups achieve global recognition.”

“It is fantastic to continue our partnership with trusted collaborators for another five years. We are excited to witness the emergence of more startups focusing on Industrial Automation, FinTech, Cyber Security, and women-led ventures. Together, we will further strengthen Pakistan’s innovation landscape,” said CEO Ignite. “We believe a nation’s prosperity is inextricably linked to its capacity for innovation. As a cornerstone of this country’s economy, we recognize our duty to cultivate a thriving startup ecosystem that is able to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and propel our country into a future of unparalleled progress,” said Mr. Ali Sohail Tabba of Lucky Landmark, a consortium member with LMKT in NIC Karachi.