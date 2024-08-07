Meeting reviews monsoon arrangements

SUKKUR - Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements by Sukkur Municipal Corporation to cope with flooding. He was chairing a meeting at his office here alongwith the officers concerned. The MC Shaikh said that officers and officials of the corporation were in the field and added that immediate arrangements were made for drainage of stagnant rain water. He further directed officers that nullah should be specially monitored and all the preparations should be completed immediately. SMC officials briefed the Municipal Commissioner about arrangements for the ongoing monsoon. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development programme on Tuesday. In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments’ concerned participated. Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.