Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting reviews monsoon arrangements

Staff Reporter
August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements by Sukkur Municipal Corporation to cope with flooding. He was chairing a meeting at his office here alongwith the officers concerned. The MC Shaikh said that officers and officials of the corporation were in the field and added that immediate arrangements were made for drainage of stagnant rain water. He further directed officers that nullah should be specially monitored and all the preparations should be completed immediately. SMC officials briefed the Municipal Commissioner about arrangements for the ongoing monsoon. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development programme on Tuesday. In the meeting, Deputy Director Planing, XEN Public Health and other officers of departments’ concerned participated. Deputy Director Planning and Development briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district.  The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.

LMKT leads Pakistan’s incubation landscape, wins back operations of NICs Karachi, Peshawar

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024