Memon announces free shuttle service in Karachi from August 14

KARACHI - The Sindh government has made a significant decision to move all bus stations outside the Karachi city and provide free shuttle service to the passengers.

This was informed by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at a high-level meeting chaired by him in Karachi. Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odhu, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and others participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Memon said that a free shuttle service would be available for passengers from the old bus stands to the terminal starting on August 14. He issued instructions to prioritise shifting the bus stands outside the city immediately.

Memon further said that the citizens of Karachi had been facing hardships due to heavy vehicles, which had also increased pressure on the roads. He stated, “All bus stands are being shifted outside the city, and more modern facilities are being provided to the passengers at the Karachi Bus Terminal.”

The transport minister said that the shuttle service would be started from Cantt Station, Sagheer Shaheed Road, MA Jinnah Road, and Al-Karam Square, and through this service, passengers were being provided with free transportation from the old bus bases to the terminal.

Memon instructed that efforts should be made to ensure that the citizens and travelers of Karachi do not face any inconvenience or problems. Measures should be taken with the interests of all stakeholders in mind. He said that measures should be taken to ensure that transporters are not harmed and that passengers can also benefit. A police check-post is being established at the Karachi Bus Terminal to ensure the safety of passengers, Memon maintained.