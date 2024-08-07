Wednesday, August 07, 2024
NHA monitors motorways and highways amid monsoon downpours

Web Desk
1:24 PM | August 07, 2024
The National Highway Authority (NHA) is actively monitoring the motorways and highways across the country in response to ongoing monsoon downpours. The continuous rainfall has necessitated vigilant oversight to ensure the safety and functionality of Pakistan’s critical road networks.

A spokesperson for the NHA confirmed that rehabilitation work is being undertaken by the authority's staff to address any immediate issues caused by the heavy rains. This proactive approach aims to mitigate disruptions and maintain road safety for all travelers.

“The NHA is fully engaged in monitoring the situation on our motorways and highways,” said the spokesperson. “Our teams are on the ground, conducting rehabilitation work to manage any damages caused by the monsoon downpours.”

The spokesperson further noted that a comprehensive assessment of the road infrastructure damages will be conducted once the monsoon rains subside. This assessment will inform any long-term repair and maintenance efforts required to restore and enhance the affected roadways.

The NHA’s ongoing efforts underscore the authority's commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure, even in the face of challenging weather conditions. Travelers are advised to stay updated on road conditions and exercise caution while driving during the monsoon season.

