No room for violence in any sect or religion: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Islam is a religion of peace, love and tolerance and there is no room for violence in any sect or religion. In fact, Hajj is the message of unity, peace and security of Islam. He expressed these views while addressing the Message of Hajj Conference 2024 held here on Tuesday in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Tazim-e-Haramain Sharifain Council.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and General Secretary of International Tahafuz-e-Haramain Sharifain Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Deputy Ambassador of Palestine, Special Representative of Jordanian Embassy and a large number of scholars of different schools of thought participated. Addressing the conference, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that peace, brotherhood, tolerance, inter-religious harmony are the teachings of Hajj, and we have to play an effective role in promoting inter-religious harmony for the development and prosperity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that Governor House Peshawar role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is dedicated to playing a leadership role in this regard. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have excellent and strong relations, adding the Saudi government has provided facilities to pilgrims under the Road to Makkah program is an example.

He said that at a time when Pakistan is facing difficulties, the government and people of Saudi Arabia stand with Pakistan.

Kundi the services of Saudi Arabia for Muslim countries and the Islamic world are not hidden from anyone.

He said that Hajj is such an organized and purposeful grand gathering which, putting aside the differences of color, caste and language only for the sake of Allah’s pleasure.

The Governor paid tribute to Tahir Ashrafi and invited him and his team to visit the Governor House Peshawar where the inter-faith and inter-religious harmony conference will be held. Keeping the philosophy and purpose of the Muslim Ummah in front, practical steps will be taken for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the exaltation of the religion of Islam.