Normalcy returns to Gwadar after protests

ISLAMABAD - In Gwadar, life has begun to normalise, and the overall situation is improving due to the efforts of the government, security forces, and the cooperation of people there. The business centers of the city are opened and trade activities have been resumed. Meanwhile, shops, banks and petrol pumps have also been opened in the city. Besides Gwadar, normal life has been restored in other areas including Turbat, Nushki and Panjgur. Traffic has been restored on all highways.

However, at some places, supporters of Mahrang Baloch are still sitting symbolically, which is not affecting daily life because brave people of Balochistan have rejected the narrative of anti-development elements.

A high-level Chinese delegation visited Gwadar on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing development projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Extraordinary security was provided to the visiting Chinese delegation when it arrived in Gwadar.

The delegation also visited South Free Zone and Gwadar Port which have been developed under CPEC.

The delegation headed by Wang Fukang of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China held a meeting with officials of Gwadar Port Authority and discussed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase 2 project. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority spoke on the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for the success of Gwadar Port.

Industrial cooperation is very important at this time and the implementation of big projects with the cooperation of China will create an economic revolution in the region and provide employment and business opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

The delegation’s visit also expressed appreciation and satisfaction over the initiatives that have given strong assurance, and are expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s ability to meet future challenges.