Over 9.3m tourists visited KP scenic spots during last 3 months: CM aide

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Culture and Tourism Zahid Chanzeb on Tuesday urged the authorities to play a proactive role to boost tourism in every nook and corner in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

“Over 9.3 million tourists have visited the sce­nic spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last three months, which is a testimony to the fact that all tour­ism authorities have played an important role in pro­moting the tourism sector,” he said while presiding over a meeting here.

Secretary Culture and Tourism Bakhtiar Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Author­ity (KPCTA) Director General Tashfeen Haider, DG Galiyat Development Authority Shahrukh Khan, DG Kaghan Development Authority Shabbir Khan, DG Special Purpose Kalash Development Authority Minhasuddin, DG Upper Swat Development Authori­ty Shahzad Khan, DG Kumrat Valley Development Au­thority and others attended the meeting.

The participants discussed various matters related to tourism and the projects for the development and promotion of tourism in the province.

The CM Aide said that the department’s efforts had yielded positive results as over 9.3 million tourists had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourist spots dur­ing last three months, which showed their trust on the government and the steps taken for the promo­tion of tourism. He said that cultural programmes would be arranged at the Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, to promote cultural activities and provide an opportu­nity of enjoyment to the entertainment-starved Pe­shawarites.