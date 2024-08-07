Pacers steer Pakistan Shaheens to dominant victory against Bangladesh A

DARWIN - A strong bowling performance from the pace attack helped Pakistan Shaheens register a thumping eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh A in the 50-over match here on Tuesday. After opting to bowl first, Pakistan Shaheens’ pace bowlers ran riot with the new ball striking at regular intervals. Khurram Shahzad dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Akbar Ali while Mohammad Imran Jnr struck from the other end to dismiss Jishan Alam, Parvez Hossain and Afif Hossain within the batting powerplay.

The fast-bowling duo left Bangladesh A in deep trouble at 32-5 after 9.4 overs. Only Parvez, the top scorer, managed to enter double figures (19) among the top five batters. Mahfuzur Rahman (12) and Shamim Hossain (13) stitched a 21-run partnership before the wickets started falling again as the Bangladesh A lost their last five scalps for a mere 25 runs.

Mubasir Khan dismissed Mahfuzur and Abu Haider Rony (10) in the 16th and 20th overs, respectively. Jahandad Khan soon joined the wicket-takers column by eking out Shamim Hossain (13) and Ripon Mondol in the 21st over. Rakibul Hasan (5) and Mukidul Islam (3) added 10 runs for the last wicket before Arafat Minhas dismissed the latter as Bangladesh A were bundled out for 78 in 24.3 overs. Imran Jnr bagged three scalps while Khurram, Jahandad and Mubasir picked up two wickets each. Arafat had a solitary wicket to his name.

Pakistan Shaheens achieved the 79-run target in 17 overs as Usman Khan top-scored with 39 not out off 45 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Tayyab Tahir returned undefeated on 17 runs off 36 balls, hitting one boundary. Usman shared a 48-run second-wicket stand with Faseeh and an unbeaten 27-run third-wicket partnership with Tayyab to take Shaheens over the line. Sahibzada Farhan copped a seven-ball duck as he fell prey to Ripon Mondol in the second over. Mondol was the lone wicket-taker for Bangladesh ‘A’ as he dismissed Shaheen’s opening batters. Pakistan Shaheens will play their first match in the Top End T20 series against Perth Scorchers on 10 August.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 79-2, 17 overs (Usman Khan 39*, Tayyab Tahir 17*; Ripon Mondol 2-30) beat BANGLADESH A 78 all out, 24.3 overs (Parvez Hossain 19, Shamim Hossain 13; Mohammad Imran Jnr 3-22, Mubasir Khan 2-9, Jahandad Khan 2-19) by 8 wickets.