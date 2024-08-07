Pakistan hopes for 'peaceful and swift' return to normalcy in Bangladesh

In its first reaction on the recent events in Bangladesh, Pakistan on Wednesday hoped the country would soon return to normalcy. A student-led protest movement in the South Asian nation forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee and a transitional government is in the works.

"The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy," the Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

"We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future," the ministry added.

Following weeks on unrest over quotas in government jobs, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to neighboring India on Monday.

The next day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament and tasked Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead the transitional government.