Pakistan women cricketers to partake in skills and fitness camp from tomorrow

LAHORE - A total of Pakistan 25 women cricketers will take part in the Skills and Fitness camp, scheduled to run from August 8 to 24 here at the National Cricket Academy. The women’s national selection committee has selected the players to prepare them for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh from 3 to 20 October. For the 17-day camp, the players will arrive on 7 August and will take part in different fitness sessions from 8 to 18 August. The sessions include players’ medical screening, fitness and fielding drills.

From 19 August until the conclusion of the camp, the players will feature in skills sessions, which include net sessions under the supervision of the national coaching staff. The 25 players include nine batters, eight bowlers, six all-rounders and two wicket-keepers. Earlier it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct a fitness test of the national men’s cricketers ahead of the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. The players in contention to be named in the Pakistan squad for the Test series against Bangladesh are expected to be called on August 9 with the fitness test scheduled next day on August 10.

Furthermore, the centrally contracted players are also considered to be called for the fitness test. Details further suggested that the Pakistan cricketers will undergo a total of five to six fitness tests in order to be physically tested as per the international criteria.

PARTICIPATING WOMEN CRICKETERS: All-rounders – Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan. Batters – Ayesha Zafar, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Yusra Amir.Fast Bowlers – Diana Baig, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz. Spinners – Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani. Wicket-keepers – Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi.