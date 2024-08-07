Isaac Newton’s “Principia Mathematica,” published in 1687, revolutionised our understanding of the physical universe. It laid the groundwork for classical mechanics and introduced Newton’s three laws of motion and the law of universal gravitation. Its significance reverberates through history, as it established a framework for scientific inquiry and mathematical rigor that continues to underpin modern physics and engineering. From space exploration to everyday technologies like smartphones and GPS, Newton’s principles are foundational, shaping our understanding of the cosmos and enabling technological advancements that have transformed society. The Principia will always remain a cornerstone of scientific thought, and a crucial part of our journey in understanding the universe.