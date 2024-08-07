Wednesday, August 07, 2024
PEF election campaign gaining momentum

August 07, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) election campaign is gaining momentum in Lahore as the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) elections, scheduled for August 18, 2024, approach. PEF candidate Engr Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan is committed to delivering transformative changes that will benefit engineers nationwide.

In a recent address to a gathering of engineers in Lahore, Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan, candidate for the PEC Governing Body Electrical Punjab, unveiled the PEF manifesto. He confidently asserted that, upon winning the election, the PEF panel would implement these strategic initiatives within the Pakistan Engineering Council. “Our vision is to establish an engineers’ cadre and allocate a special quota for female engineers, fostering diversity and inclusion in our profession,” stated Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan. “We will also create incubation centers to support engineer startups, provide executive training aligned with international standards, and secure job opportunities for fresh graduates through dedicated provisions in various projects.”

Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan highlighted plans to introduce e-voting for PEC elections and facilitate young engineers’ participation in the PEC Governing Body elections. “The enthusiasm and support of young engineers drive our mission. With their votes in the upcoming PEC election, we can turn our ambitious vision into reality,” he added. Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan currently serves as the General Manager Technical at NTDC and has previously held the position of Managing Director at NTDC.

