Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Philippines, US, Australia, Canada launch drill in South China Sea amid rival exercise by Beijing

Philippines, US, Australia, Canada launch drill in South China Sea amid rival exercise by Beijing
August 07, 2024
The Philippines, US, Australia, and Canada launched joint sea and air drills on Wednesday in the South China Sea, where Beijing was also holding a rival military exercise in the disputed waters.

The four countries vowed to "uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight," and other uses of the sea and international airspace allowed under international law.

"Demonstrating our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, our combined armed forces will conduct a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone on August 7 and 8, 2024," the said in a joint statement.

The statement added that the drills would be conducted in a "manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States."

"We stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order. Our four nations reaffirm the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute," it added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command held joint naval and air combat patrols near Huangyan Island, also known as Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal.

The drills involve reconnaissance, early-warning, fast maneuvering and joint strike capabilities tests, according to local state-run daily Global Times.

Last week, the Philippines and Japan conducted their first joint maritime drill in the South China Sea.

The Philippines is strengthening defense ties with other close allies of the US amid escalating tensions with China over the South China Sea.

