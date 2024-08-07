Police Martyrs’ Day Basketball event rescheduled for Aug 9-11

LAHORE - The Police Martyrs’ Day Cup, a one-day girls and boys basketball tournament organized in collaboration with Firdous Ittehad and the Karachi Basketball Association under the patronage of District South Police’s SSP Sajid Aamer Sadozai, has been rescheduled due to rain. The tournament will now take place from August 9 to 11 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh. The boys’ tournament will begin on August 9, with DIG Security Maqsood Memon as the guest of honor. The girls’ event final is scheduled for August 10, with SP Saddar Maqsooda Parveen as the guest of honor. The boys’ final will be held on August 11, with Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, as the guest of honor. Meanwhile, the free basketball summer coaching camp at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh is in full swing.