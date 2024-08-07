Powerful explosion at Sindh High Court; multiple incidents of gas cylinder blasts in Karachi

A powerful explosion rocked the Sindh High Court (SHC) building early Wednesday morning, causing significant damage but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties. The blast occurred at around 6:00 a.m. and was attributed to a gas leakage in the canteen of the new bar room of the court. The force of the explosion shattered all the windowpanes in the bar room and canteen, damaging several walls.

The SHC security team immediately called in the bomb disposal squad to screen the area for further threats. As of now, no evidence of explosives has been found, and the incident appears to be an accidental gas-related explosion.

In another incident earlier this week, at least 12 people, including children and women, were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a house near Ghausia Chowk, Orangi Town No. 10, Karachi. Rescue teams reported that the injured were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital’s burns ward for treatment. Among the injured were seven household members who suffered burns. The collapse of a wall also injured a neighboring woman, her four-year-old son, and two newborn twins.

Additionally, a separate gas cylinder explosion in the Mithdar police station jurisdiction in Karachi resulted in one death and six injuries. The explosion occurred in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce. The blast was so powerful that it damaged the building and nearby vehicles, causing a fire in the shop and scattering debris across the road.

These incidents highlight the growing concern over the safety of gas installations in Karachi. Authorities have urged residents and businesses to exercise caution and ensure the proper maintenance of gas equipment to prevent such accidents.