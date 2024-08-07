Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Promoting Arts

August 07, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

It is rightly said that arts are the heartbeat of human civilization, a reflection of our deepest emotions, values, and experiences. They have the power to bring people together, helping to break down social barriers and promote understanding between communities. It is very important to promote both artists and the arts, as they embrace diversity and explore new forms of expression. They inspire, educate, and unite people across cultures and generations. By promoting the arts, we can make a meaningful impact and create a thriving arts ecosystem.

FARIS KHALIQ,

Kech.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024