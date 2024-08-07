PSX turns bullish, gains 106 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 106.85 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 77,191.34 points against 77,084.49 points on the last working day. A total of 600,896,301 shares were traded during the day as compared to 501,191,841 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.127 billion against Rs21.057 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 206 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 147,513,801 shares at Rs6.10 per share, Yousuf Weabing with 53,670,089 shares at Rs4.16 per share and Hascol Petrol with 41,384,191 shares at Rs6.56 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs148.69 per share price, closing at Rs6,997.21, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs109.60 rise in its per share price to Rs1,589.70.