PTI's Raoof Hasan released from Adiala Jail

, the spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was released from on Tuesday night after an anti-terrorism court approved his bail plea in a terror financing case.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail plea. The judge requested the case record from the prosecutor, who stated that it was the responsibility of the investigating officer to present the record before the court.

's counsel argued that his client was not named in the FIR, was not arrested with explosives, and was implicated in the terrorism case without evidence.

The investigating officer subsequently presented the case record.

PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen contended that Hasan was arrested in the terrorism case after a seven-day physical remand and that the authorities aimed to restrict his movement by implicating him.

After considering the arguments, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra accepted Hasan’s bail plea against Rs200,000 surety bonds.