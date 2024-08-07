PTI’s Rauf Hasan granted bail in terror financing case

ISLAMABAD - Information Secretary and Spokesperson PTI Rauf Hasan was granted bail by Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday in the terror financing and purchasing explosives case. Rauf Hassan was arrested on July 22 from Central Secretariat PTI Islamabad in a cyber terrorism case. He was nominated in a CTD FIR on July 30 on the pointation of main accused Ahmed Waqas Janjua who’s also in judicial lockup after his bail was rejected by ATC last week.

Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra allowed the bail of Rauf Hasan against surety bonds of Rs200,000. The court order stated that despite physical remand nothing has been recovered from his possession or upon his pointation to establish the nexus of Rauf Hasan with the alleged connection with provision of finances, call data record, bank accounts. Earlier, during the hearing Advocate Ali Bukhari argued before the court that the allegations in the FIR against Rauf Hasan were concocted, scripted, and baseless. Barrister Ali Zafar argued before the court that the FIR shows it’s a case of further inquiry, therefore, the bail must be granted. He has never been convicted or charged in any case.

He propagates the opinion of a political party which is his job.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court that Rauf Hasan was added to the FIR after Ahmed Waqas Janjua disclosed his name. Janjua also said during investigation that Rauf Hasan had arranged the meeting with TTP terrorist Abubakar alias Khan and gave me money to hand over to him. He also submitted in court that charges against Rauf Hasan are non-bailable because the punishment on them is over 10 years.