Recovery of agri income tax reached 102pc, says Nabeel Javed

LAHORE   -  Nabeel Javed, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Punjab, announced that new reforms are being introduced to modernize and streamline the tax collection system in the province. The aim is to make it easier for the public to pay their taxes. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting. He stated that all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners across the districts have been regularly instructed to achieve the tax collection targets. Additionally, committees have been formed at the district and tehsil levels to ensure the collection of water charges. Nabeel Javed highlighted that for the fiscal year 2023-24, the revised targets for tax collection were achieved at 101.8pc, while the recovery of agricultural income tax stood at 102pc. Furthermore, E-Centers are being established to provide all revenue-related services to the public in one place.

