SC moved against high electricity tariffs

ISLAMABAD - Another petition was filed Tuesday before the Supreme Court against the alleged failure of the State to provide electricity in a reasonably affordable manner.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) through its Vice President Zaki Aijaz, and Chairman and CEO of Diamond International Corporation Limited Asif Inam filed the petition.

The petitioners submitted that the purchase of power for delivery to the citizens of Pakistan has been done without competitive bidding which exacerbates this foundational violation of the Constitution.

They questioned whether electricity is part of the right of life guaranteed under Article 9 of the Constitution and, if so, whether the supply of such a basic and essential commodity is to be ensured on a least cost basis? They prayed that the court to declare that it is the responsibility of the government of Pakistan under Article 9 of the Constitution to ensure the supply of electricity on a least cost basis to the citizens of Pakistan.

They also requested to declare that the 1994 Policy, the 2002 Policy and the 2015 Policy were all null and void because they permitted (and continue to permit) the disposal of state largesse other than on the basis of competitive bidding and without any rational basis.

They also requested to declare that the federal government and its instrumentalities cannot profit from the provision of essential facilities (such as electricity) to the general public, where such facilities are not available except from the Government of Pakistan.