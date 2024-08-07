Seminar, rally held to mark World Breastfeeding Week

MIRPURKHAS - The district social welfare department in collaboration district coordination committee for nutrition here on Tuesday organised a seminar and rally in connection with “World Breastfeeding Week”. Additional Director Social Welfare Wajid Ali Memon and representatives of social organisations across the district were present in large numbers on the occasion.

The speakers revealed the importance of mother’s milk for children’s health. Mother’s milk provides essential nutrition and immunity to the child from birth to two years, they said, adding, so every mother should feed her children her milk for two years.

The speakers further said that the purpose of celebrating World Breastfeeding Week at the global level was to raise awareness about the importance mother’s milk for the better health and development of the child.

Later, an awareness rally was also organised from Seva Pak office to Main Chowk about the importance and benefits of breast milk.