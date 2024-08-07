Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Shafay reviews progress on CM Skill Development Programme

Shafay reviews progress on CM Skill Development Programme
Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2024
LAHORE   -  Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting in which the progress on the Chief Minister Skill Development Programmr was reviewed here at TEVTA Secretariat on Tuesday. During the briefing, it was told that the the first phase of the programme is nearing completion while the admissions for the second phase are going on. The classes for the second session will start from September 1. Provincial Minister, while addressing the meeting, said that Chief Minister Skill Development Programme is an important initiative of the government towards the promotion of technical education. Under the programme, short courses are being conducted in 35 institutions of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) in 16 cities of Punjab. Under the programme, free IT courses are being offered to the youth with international certification. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that short courses of graphic design, cloud computing, data analytics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning and game development are being offered . There is a great demand for skilled manpower in the global market. Therefore, special attention is being paid to the preparation of skilled manpower according to the needs of the global market, He concluded. Chairman TEVTA Brig. (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

