Shibli Faraz claims Election Act Amendment Bill targets SC

PTI leader and opposition senator criticized the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 as an attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Speaking in the Senate, Faraz argued that the bill undermines democratic principles by converting the Election Commission into a "Selection Commission." He accused the Election Commission of violating the constitution by failing to conduct elections for the KP and Punjab assemblies within the mandated 90 days.

Faraz also claimed that the Election Commission had unfairly revoked PTI's symbols and assigned inappropriate symbols to its candidates. He highlighted instances of internet and mobile service blockages and alleged manipulation with Form 47, asserting that these tactics were employed when PTI-backed candidates were winning by a substantial majority.

He criticized members who defend the bill and emphasized that eight Supreme Court judges had affirmed PTI's status as a political party. Faraz concluded by accusing opponents of rejecting PTI's mandate.