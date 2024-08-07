Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shibli Faraz claims Election Act Amendment Bill targets SC

Shibli Faraz claims Election Act Amendment Bill targets SC
Web Desk
12:02 AM | August 07, 2024
National

PTI leader and opposition senator Shibli Faraz criticized the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 as an attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Speaking in the Senate, Faraz argued that the bill undermines democratic principles by converting the Election Commission into a "Selection Commission." He accused the Election Commission of violating the constitution by failing to conduct elections for the KP and Punjab assemblies within the mandated 90 days.

Faraz also claimed that the Election Commission had unfairly revoked PTI's symbols and assigned inappropriate symbols to its candidates. He highlighted instances of internet and mobile service blockages and alleged manipulation with Form 47, asserting that these tactics were employed when PTI-backed candidates were winning by a substantial majority.

He criticized members who defend the bill and emphasized that eight Supreme Court judges had affirmed PTI's status as a political party. Faraz concluded by accusing opponents of rejecting PTI's mandate.

 Achakzai challenges anti-India resolution in NA

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024