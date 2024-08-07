State’s Apathy

Balochi people are once again on the roads. Previously, they had come to Islamabad at the beginning of this year to wake up the Centre and get their loved ones liberated. But, regrettably, the protesters received no response from the State and were instead subjected to the wrath of uniformed belligerents.

It is crystal clear that the Balochi people are not wrong in their demands. They are striving to end enforced disappearances, which are entirely against the spirit of democracy. The oppressed people of Balochistan are now exhausted and are unwilling to see their loved ones vanish any more.

To continue their struggle, Balochi people have gathered again in one of the major cities of Balochistan, Gwadar. Ground realities reveal that millions have arrived in the city to convey their grievances to the Centre. But this time, too, they are being deliberately neglected. The media is not reporting on these protests, as if these people were not citizens of Pakistan. Such actions pave the way for national disintegration, as all citizens are not being treated equally in the country. The State must immediately address the woes of the Balochi people, and the media should remain impartial as it is recognized as a watchdog to ensure the proper functioning of the government.

WASEEM MURAD,

Balochistan.