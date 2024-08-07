TAD condition causes sluggishness in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade: PAJCCI

PESHAWAR - The condition of Temporary Admission Documentation (TAD) for admission of trucks at the Pak-Afghan Border has caused sluggishness in the bilateral trade, resulting in long queues of goods laden heavy vehicles on both sides of the border.
These views were expressed by Zia-ul-Haq, Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.
He said that earlier drivers of goods carrier trucks were issued Temporary Card (Route Pass) with expiry date of July 31, 2024, whereas Pakistani authorities had set a deadline of July 15, 2024 from Afghan truck drivers to obtain TAD.
In the meanwhile, the Afghan authorities also asked Pakistan government not to allow any Afghan truck driver to cross Torkhem Border without showing TAD from August 1st, Zia-ul-Haq shared. “If in case the Afghan driver does not possess TAD, he should be allowed on the condition of showing his passport and valid visa. Following request from the Afghan government, Pakistani authorities started implementation of TAD condition for passage of Afghan trucks carrying bilateral trade, he continued.”
Whereas on Afghanistan side, the same practice was started and drivers carrying goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan are asked to show valid visa and passport.
On the night of August 1st, Zia-ul-Haq said, Afghan government also closed border for all type of crossing which caused accumulation of trucks on both sides, making long queues on Pak-Afghan main communication route.
The PAJCCI Coordinator, Zia-ul-Haq who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents’ Association (FCCA) presented a suggestion for allowing crossing of good carrying trucks from both sides for a short period by lifting the conditions of TAD, Passport and Visa. The permission, he said should be granted for clearing the backlog and for promotion of Pak-Afghan trade which despite containing vast commercial potential is facing sluggishness due to policy decisions.