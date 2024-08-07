TAD condition causes sluggishness in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade: PAJCCI

PESHAWAR - The condition of Temporary Ad­mission Documentation (TAD) for admission of trucks at the Pak-Afghan Border has caused sluggishness in the bilateral trade, resulting in long queues of goods laden heavy vehicles on both sides of the border.

These views were expressed by Zia-ul-Haq, Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJC­CI), in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that earlier drivers of goods carrier trucks were is­sued Temporary Card (Route Pass) with expiry date of July 31, 2024, whereas Pakistani au­thorities had set a deadline of July 15, 2024 from Afghan truck drivers to obtain TAD.

In the meanwhile, the Afghan authorities also asked Pakistan government not to allow any Af­ghan truck driver to cross Tork­hem Border without showing TAD from August 1st, Zia-ul-Haq shared. “If in case the Af­ghan driver does not possess TAD, he should be allowed on the condition of showing his passport and valid visa. Fol­lowing request from the Afghan government, Pakistani authori­ties started implementation of TAD condition for passage of Afghan trucks carrying bilater­al trade, he continued.”

Whereas on Afghanistan side, the same practice was start­ed and drivers carrying goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan are asked to show valid visa and passport.

On the night of August 1st, Zia-ul-Haq said, Afghan govern­ment also closed border for all type of crossing which caused accumulation of trucks on both sides, making long queues on Pak-Afghan main communica­tion route.

The PAJCCI Coordinator, Zia-ul-Haq who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents’ Asso­ciation (FCCA) presented a sug­gestion for allowing crossing of good carrying trucks from both sides for a short period by lift­ing the conditions of TAD, Pass­port and Visa. The permission, he said should be granted for clearing the backlog and for promotion of Pak-Afghan trade which despite containing vast commercial potential is facing sluggishness due to policy de­cisions.