Tessori praises FIA for its significant role in crime prevention

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday praised the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its significant role in crime prevention, particularly in combating cybercrimes.

Tessori expressed these views during a meeting with the Director, FIA Sindh, Nauman Siddiqui, at the Governor House. He emphasised the importance of acquiring modern technology to tackle these issues, viewing it as a positive step.

During the meeting, they discussed a range of topics, including the prevention of cybercrimes, the curbing of illegal activities, and anti-corruption measures. The governor highlighted that preventing illegal activities was essential for economic prosperity. Director Nauman Siddiqui assured that the FIA was committed to preventing illegal activities through the use of modern technology. Meanwhile, Sindh governor congratulated Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for Javelin Throw Final at Paris Olympics. He expressed hope that Nadeem would bring a victory gift to the nation on August 8.

Sindh governor urges stern action against crime in Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed the need to take stern action to control crime in the city of Karachi.

He was talking to the Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho who called on him at the Governor’s House in Karachi on Tuesday. Kamran Khan Tessori directed the police chief to arrest the criminals involved in street crime by intensifying intelligence coordination and properly using the close circuit cameras. He directed to increase police patrolling and snap-checking.