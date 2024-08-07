Thailand visa requirements for Pakistani tourists announced

Renowned for its rich culture and scenic beauty, Thailand has become a sought-after destination for tourists worldwide, including Pakistani citizens. To explore the wonders of Thailand, Pakistani nationals must obtain a visit visa.

Visa Types and Application Process

Thailand offers two types of visit visas for Pakistani nationals: single entry and multiple entry. Applicants can submit their applications either in person or through authorized agents of the Thai embassy in Pakistan.

The application process requires submitting various documents, including:

A cover letter or company working letter

A passport with at least six months’ validity and one empty page

A one-year bank statement

Two recent passport-sized photos

Two copies of the CNIC

Two copies of the passport

An NTN letter

A confirmed air ticket or hotel booking

Bank Statement Requirements

Pakistani applicants must provide a one-year bank statement as part of their visa application. This requirement is mandatory for all applicants seeking a Thai visit visa.

Visa Fee Structure (Effective August 2024)

In June 2023, Thailand revised its visa fee structure in accordance with exchange rate regulations. As of August 2024, the visa fees for Pakistani nationals are as follows:

Single entry tourist visa (three months’ validity): Rs 13,000

Multiple entry visit visa (six months’ validity): Rs 65,000

By understanding the visa requirements and application process, Pakistani nationals can ensure a seamless journey to explore the enchanting landscapes and vibrant culture of Thailand. Ensure that all required documents are submitted and the applicable visa fee is paid to facilitate a hassle-free application process.