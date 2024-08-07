Traditional Games - A dying legacy of our rich culture

FAISALABAD - As the urban galore continues to overshadow­ing rural lifestyle and our rich cul­tural heritage, indigen games in­volving men, animals and birds are marginalizing from our cul­ture with younger generation least known to once top sports of our ancestors.

Once an integral part of our cul­ture, traditional games like ‘bulls race’, ‘native wrestling’, ‘kabad­di’, ‘hide and seek’, ’dog and bear fight’, ’equilibrists jugglery,’ and much more, gradually faded away and replaced by modern and on­line computer games.

The mesmerizing melodious voices of Roosters’ ‘Cock-a-doo­dle-do’ to partridges’ ‘Kut, Kut, kut’, Quails’ ‘Wet My Lips’, Cuck­oos’ ‘Cuck-oo’, or sparrows’ chirp­ing are also no more heard even at village fairs and festivals, if any or­ganised somewhere in the country these days.

The legacy of skill, strength, agil­ity, speed, strategy and endurance manifested in ‘kabaddi, ‘desi kus­hti,’ ‘malakhra,’ ‘dog racing,’ and ‘cocks fighting,’ once mandatory part of our rural life, is gradually dying with the passage of time.

“Such melodies are hard to find these days though they were once remarkable features of rural life,” said Ahmad Ali Ghabro from Shu­jabad. “Onslaught of modern gadgets out rightly changed the situation. Now, our younger gen­eration only reads in books about these sports.”

Gone are the days when peo­ple used to nurture cocks, quails, roosters, cuckoos for their me­lodious voice competitions and the winners were awarded priz­es. And if any exists somewhere it keeps away from the eyes of media.

“Media is enormously over­whelmed by coverage of cricket, football, hockey and other games for being driven by potent adver­tising mechanisms and financing by the governments, sports bod­ies and commercial entities,” said Manzoor Pehelwan, a wrestling veteran retired from PIA.

“Before partition ‘Desi Kushti’ was as popular as cricket is today. There were 100 to 150 ‘Akhadas’ in Multan alone where wrestlers were trained,” said Manzoor, once an active organizer of ‘Desi Kush­ti’ (traditional wrestling) compe­titions.

He said his elders told that a ‘Dangal’ (Kushti Competition) was organized in Multan in 1950 to raise money for promotion of cricket and football. “But, what an irony that these modern sports ate up our traditional legacy. Although traditional wrestling remained popular till 1980s yet it declined thereon due to lack of financing and unity among wrestlers.”

Neighing and galloping horses in tent pegging and dancing com­petitions and racing bulls in open grounds are also diminishing gradually. Even if anywhere some­one is associated to these sports or such events are organised, they scarcely find a camera lens or pen work to tell a story to our youth.

Kazim Peerzada, a landlord from Vehari, is the one among few, still engaged in pastime of their ancestors like bull race and horse dance. “We are doing it for last 70-80 years. We nurture and train bulls for race and horses for dance.”

He said, it takes 12 months to train a horse for dancing and much more time for a bull to be­come a race winning. “But when a horse or bull wins a competition, its victory brings us praise and pride.”