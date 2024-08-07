Two killed, one injured over dispute in Karachi

KARACHI - Two persons were killed and one was critically injured over a long-lasting dispute in Karachi’s Machhar Colony on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Faizan Ali said that as per the initial investigation, the firing is the result of a dispute between two groups. The incident occurred in Karachi’s Machhar Colony where a long-standing feud between the two parties turned violent. The SSP said that one party opened fire on the other, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. He said that another person is reported to have fallen into a nearby nullah, and a crane has been called to rescue him. SSP Keamari Faizan Ali said that further investigation is underway while efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.