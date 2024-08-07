US does not believe response has started from Iran, Hezbollah: White House

The US does not believe that a strike from Iran or the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, against Israel has begun, the said Tuesday.

"I do want to add that while we do not believe the response has started yet, we remain concerned by the increase in violence, including the firing drones by Hezbollah into Israel," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The US continues to have conversations to try to de-escalate the situation in the region, she added.

She said President Joe Biden is focused on de-escalating tension in the Middle East.

"He has been very clear about making sure that we continue to try to de-escalate tensions,” said Jean-Pierre.

“Our focus right now is to make sure that we continue to drive to try to de-escalate tensions here, and that's what the president has been doing.

"He's been very focused on that, talking to our partners to make sure that we get that done," she said.