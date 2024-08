Wapda chief, WB team review construction progress on Tarbela 5th Extension Project

ISLAMABAD - Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani visited Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and reviewed construction progress on key components. He was accompanied by a World Bank team headed by Advisor Masood Ahmed and Task Team Leader Gautum Gunjan. Member (Power) WAPDA, GM Tarbela Dam Project, PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydopower Project and representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion. After detailed visit of the various sites, the chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the project office. The project management briefed the chairman and the World Bank team about the progress achieved so far on seven key sites of the project, which included intake, tunnel, penstock and outlet, power house, tail race culvert, tail race canal and switchyard. Resource deployment, timelines and implementation plan for completion of the project were also discussed during the meeting. It was briefed that electricity generation from the project is likely to commence in 2025-26. Addressing the meeting, the chairman emphasized upon timely completion of the project to cope with the increasing demand of energy in the country through green, clean and most affordable electricity. He urged the consultants and the contractors to maximize their efforts so that the project could be completed by 2025-26. WAPDA is constructing Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam.