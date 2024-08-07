Why Are We Failing?

We often avoid facing the reality of our heroes’ achievements. Living in an unrealistic bubble, we as citizens are seeing something different from the truth. From the independence of Pakistan till today, the nation has lost many golden opportunities to grow as much as we desire.

The nation was founded on ideological principles, like those articulated by Quaid-e-Azam, who said this nation was made for the freedom of Muslims. But, regrettably, we are not truly free. Religious problems are deepening, far beyond what we might expect.

Fatima Jinnah, a woman who earned the title “Madar-i-Millat,” was once the pride of our nation and brothers. But today, women face harassment, spousal assault, multiple societal restrictions, and thousands of limitations. There is no denying that the nation is not guided by its founding principles, whether in education or politics. One thing that stands out is political turmoil. According to a UN report, political instability is the root cause of economic failure because, during political conflicts, the truth is suppressed under heavy pressure.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan is considered a milestone for the Muslim community in the subcontinent. Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal believed that Sir Syed was the father of modern education in the subcontinent.

These three heroes gave their lives for the creation of a Muslim nation. Similarly, Allah Rakhiyo Nandwani, a teacher at Cluster Primary School in Nasrullah Khan, was martyred by Kachi bandits. He also gave his life for our children’s education. Why has the government not given a noble award to Nandwani, while Malala Yousafzai and Naila Kayan, who have not sacrificed their lives for the nation, have received honourable titles?

This is an aggressive problem in our country—ignoring the realities. The wealthy live elite lifestyles without effort and receive honourable titles, while the poor are left with only a CNIC card. This is a very valid issue that the government must address, and a title should be given to Nandwani, which could inspire the emergence of another hero for the nation.

SUBHRO SHAHRAK,

Lahore.