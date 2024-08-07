Young Huzaifa makes Pakistan proud at Hong Kong Junior C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s pride, Huzaifa Shahid, has recently emerged victorious at the Jessica Company Hong Kong Junior Squash Open 2024, held at the Hong Kong Squash Centre. Huzaifa was sponsored by the BARD Foundation to participate in this prestigious competition. Showing exceptional skill, Huzaifa defeated the top-ranked Asian player, Wang Ho-kiu of Hong Kong, in the finals. He secured the U-13 title with impressive scores of 11-6, 11-8, and 11-4, indicating his potential as a future squash star in the sport. In the semifinals, Huzaifa beat Ruthiran Vidhurran, the second-best player from Malaysia, with scores of 11-7, 11-6, and 11-5. Earlier, in the quarterfinals, he prevailed over China’s Liu Yuanxi, with scores of 11-3, 11-5, and 11-5. Huzaifa recently achieved a silver medal in the Asian Junior Championship held in Islamabad. He has previously competed in various international squash tournaments with notable success. Internationally, he won the Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne in 2024 and the 7th Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship in Malaysia in 2023. He also placed 5th at the British Junior Open Squash Championship in England in 2024. Abdul Razak Dawood said: “Huzaifa’s recent victory is a clear demonstration of his extraordinary talent and dedication. We are incredibly proud to sponsor such a promising young athlete and are excited to support him as he continues to excel in his squash career.”