YouTuber Dr Umer Adil arrested by FIA over offensive remarks against female anchors

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday apprehended YouTuber Adil on the charges of making defamatory comments regarding female anchors working in the news media industry, specifically naming prominent news anchor Ghareeda Farouqi. The arrest was made by the Cyber Crime Wing in Lahore after the female anchor Ghareeda, lodged a complaint against Adil. An FIA spokesperson confirmed the development stating that Adil was currently placed under investigation, with a formal case registered against him. The YouTuber allegedly made inappropriate remarks regarding female anchors on social media, sparking outrage and legal action. In a podcast, Dr Adil reportedly made disparaging remarks, suggesting that female anchors serve only as decorative objects on television and lack substance. These comments drew widespread condemnation, particularly from social media users and journalists. Dr Syeda Sadaf criticised Dr Adil’s statements, labelling them as an affront to all Pakistani women and questioning his moral character. Anchor Kiran Naz reacted strongly to Umar Adil’s statement and said that those who accuse female anchors for cheap fame will have to face the consequences. Another renowned female news anchor Absa Komal her opinion on the controversy and called for the boycott of Umer Adil. She said that such hatred against women in the society is intolerable. Following the podcast the support for female journalists surged significantly online, with many calling for a thorough investigation into Dr Adil’s motivations and the imposition of strict penalties. The netizens argue that such comments aim to silence the voices advocating for Pakistan’s progress. Anchorperson Ghareeda Farooqui announced the arrest of Adil, accused of making vulgar remarks against women, stating he was arrested by the law enforcement at her complaint. Farooqui shared the news on the social media platform X, stating that Dr Adil had made obscene, vulgar, and defamatory allegations against her and other women in the media industry on a digital platform. Farooqui explained that Dr Adil had specifically named her in the accusations. She further disclosed that Dr Adil was given an opportunity to publicly apologize during legal proceedings but failed to do so. As a result, law enforcement agencies took action against him, leading to his arrest. In her post, Farooqui expressed her gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for responding to her request ensuring women protection. She voiced her hope for justice, demanding that the perpetrators of crimes against women must face consequences. Farooqui called for comprehensive protection for women in Pakistan, highlighting the need to ensure their safety and dignity in all spheres. Adil is a renowned Pakistani Orthopedic Surgeon, lecturer, YouTuber, public speaker and film critic. He holds MBBS and FRCS degrees. He is doing practice in Lahore. Adil is a lecturer at Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore. He got recognition through his famous PTV appearances as an Entertainment, film critic and analyst.

He has a deep knowledge of national and international media. Nowadays, he is getting popularity for a YouTube show with Haseeb Khan on his channel Ganda Aanda.