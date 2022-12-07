Share:

FAISALABAD - Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 30 people on the charge of blocking roads for vehicular traffic in different parts of the city during past 24 hours. Police spokesperson said that on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Asif Siddique, a vigorous campaign was launched against those people who were causing blockage of roads by parking vehicles and handcarts on the roads. During the campaign, the traffic police nabbed 30 people from different parts of the city including four people from Aminpur Bazaar, one each from Marzi Pura and Kamal Pur, two each from Jhumra Road, Station Chowk and Chak No.266-RB Adda, six from Sammundri Road, five from Chak 74-JB Adda,