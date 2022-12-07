Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of recent spate of transfers in the province, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred 8 high rank bureau­crates of grade 19 and 18.

According to the official, Addi­tional Secretary Establishment Local Government and Commu­nity Development Punjab, Shah­zeb Hasnain BS-19 has been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD, for further orders. Director (Admin) Pun­jab Government Housing Foun­dation (PGHSF), Muhammad Tariq Khan BS-19 on officiating basis has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Shahzeb Hasnain, as Additional Secretary Establishment Local Government and Community Development Punjab.

Director (Admin) Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commis­sion , Babar Bashir BS-18 has been transferred and posted on a vacant post as Director Gener­al Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority DG Khan.Deputy Di­rector (Development) Lahore, Amjad Ali BS-18 on officiating basis, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Lo­cal Government and Community Development Department Pun­jab , against a vacant post.

Additional Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Pun­jab, Asif Rauf Khan BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Director General Parks and Hor­ticulture Authority (PHA) Multan. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)Khanewal, Muhammad Akhtar Mundhaira BS-18, has been transferred and posted as Director (Admin & Finance) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan. Deputy Secretary Chief Minister’s office Punjab, Ameera Baidar BS-18 has been transferred with direction to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Additional Deputy Commis­sioner (Revenue) Nankana Sahib, Jannat Hussain Nekokara BS-18 has been transferred with direction to report to S &GAD, for further or­ders. She has also been granted 105 days ex-Pakistan leave (90 days maternity leave inclusive) to pro­ceed to United States of America.