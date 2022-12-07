Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that world at present is facing challenges of climate change, hunger and malnutrition. He said that it was an opportunity to re-assess the national and regional strategies toward achieving the SDGs. He also said that the unimaginable scale of loss and damage caused by unprecedented climate-induced floods has rendered more than ever the need of achieving SDGs. He expressed these views on the occasion of Plenary Session to Review SDGs in South and South West Aisa on the occasion of 25th Sustainable Development Conference in Islamabad. He expressed the resolve that National Assembly of Pakistan would continue to perform a proactive role for introducing innovative parliamentary mechanisms. He said that the irreparable loss of precious lives and, destruction of property, infrastructure, roads, houses, schools, and basic health units by recent floods in Pakistan makes it imperative for the Parliament of Pakistan to support its people. He said that Pakistan has been successful in achieving success in Climate Diplomacy. The Speaker congratulated Romina Khurshid Alam Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Convener SDGs for her proactive role to further cause of achieving SDGs. Convener SDGs Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam has appreciated Special focus of NA Speaker for putting case of climate diplomacy. Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also congratulated Abid Qayyum Sulheri, Executive Director SDPI, Dr.Rajan Sudesh Ratna Deputy Head of South and South-West Office of UN ESCAP for successfully organizing 25th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) in Islamabad.