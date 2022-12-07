Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 33 suspected smugglers and seized huge quantity of narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday. Of 33 suspected smugglers, he said two lady smugglers and three other foreigners detained by the ANF. A total of 15 vehicles have also been impounded that were being used by the smugglers from one to another place to transport the drugs. The value of seized drugs is said to be 40.56 million US dollars in the international market, he said. According to him, the Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2130.019 kg drugs and arrested 33 persons two women and three foreigners and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 32 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 379.560 kg Opium, 61.12 kg Heroin, 1671.969 kg Hashish, 13.117 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.500 kg Cocaine, 0.123 Kg Weed and 0.630 kg Ecstasy Tablets (930 x Tabs). ANF Balochistan recovered 1680 kg drugs in four operations, arrested two persons in drug smuggling while seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 260 kg Opium, 5 kg Heroin, 1410 kg Hashish and 5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Punjab recovered 74.703 kg drugs in three operations while four persons including two foreigners in drug smuggling and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg Opium, 64.800 kg Hashish and 0.303 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF KPK recovered 193.246 kg drugs in eight operations while nine persons including one woman and two foreigners in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 107.100 kg Opium, 48.45 kg Heroin, 33.566 kg Hashish and 3.5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.630 kg Ecstasy Tablets (930 x Tabs) ANF Sindh recovered 172.556 kg drugs in nine operations while 10 persons including one woman arrested in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles .The seized drugs comprised 7.670 kg Heroin, 159.263 kg Hashish, 2.068 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.5 kg Cocaine and 0.055 kg Weed.