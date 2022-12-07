Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan High Court (BHC) Tuesday ordered that no more cases be registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati, who is facing charges of slander against military officers in his tweets. A two-member BHC bench consisting of Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Aamir Rana passed the order on a petition seeking termi­nation of cases against Swati. The petition was filed by the PTI leader’s son Osman Swati. Moreover, the court also sought a written report of the cases filed against the ailing Swati from the police chief.

On Sunday, a Quetta court had handed over Swa­ti to police for a five-day physical remand in the case. The PTI lawmaker was arrested by the Ba­lochistan Police from Islamabad and brought to Quetta. At the time of his arrest, he was already on judicial remand in Adiala Jail, following his deten­tion for a second time in the case of a controver­sial tweet on November 27. He was then shifted to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the police. Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.