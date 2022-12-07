QUETTA - Balochistan High Court (BHC) Tuesday ordered that no more cases be registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati, who is facing charges of slander against military officers in his tweets. A two-member BHC bench consisting of Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Aamir Rana passed the order on a petition seeking termination of cases against Swati. The petition was filed by the PTI leader’s son Osman Swati. Moreover, the court also sought a written report of the cases filed against the ailing Swati from the police chief.
On Sunday, a Quetta court had handed over Swati to police for a five-day physical remand in the case. The PTI lawmaker was arrested by the Balochistan Police from Islamabad and brought to Quetta. At the time of his arrest, he was already on judicial remand in Adiala Jail, following his detention for a second time in the case of a controversial tweet on November 27. He was then shifted to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the police. Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.