ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division on Tuesday appointed a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal as Chief Secretary Punjab on current charge basis. He is appointed as chief secretary on current charge basis for next three months or an appointment of the regular incumbent. Meanwhile, Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Officer presently posted as Chief Secretary Punjab is given ex-Pakistan leave for 120 days on full pay basis. The country’s largest province has been without a regular chief secretary for since September 17 when Kamran Ali Afzal had gone on a twoweek ‘protest leave’ as he was not feeling comfortable with the working of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and later alleged that he was being pressurized to sign ‘outof-merit’ transfers and postings of senior civil servants against his will.