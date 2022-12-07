Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has received massive criticism on social media for sealing the premises of Centaurus Mall in the late hours of Monday. The development came after an incident in which the Prime Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had tried to interrupt the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Mangla. PM Shehbaz inaugurated the refurbishment project of units 5 and 6 of the Mangla Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant, built on the Jhelum river in Mangla area of AJK where he addressed the project’s inauguration ceremony. As he was winding up his speech, Ilyas interrupted him and asked what he had done for AJK. In a video clip that went viral on social media, PM Shehbaz could be seen gesturing to the AJK premier to sit down and raise his concerns after the speech. Followed by an exchange of harsh words with the Prime Minister, Mr. Khan also held a press conference against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was criticized for his behaviour terming him rude and arrogant. However, the controversy enlarged further when the Building Control Section of CDA with the help of district administration and local police raided iconic Centaurus Mall in the late hours on Monday night and sealed its premises. According to the CDA officials, the mall had been sealed over committing violations of Building Control Regulations and pleaded that the action has nothing to do with the events happening in AJK as the city body is issuing notices from the last two years to the management to overcome their shortcomings. However, the users of social media did not carry the justification given by the city managers and tweets criticizing the move were making rounds. The social media users quoted that the mall was sealed overnight in an act of “political revenge” while sharing videos showing barbed wires placed outside the mall, with a police mobile unit parked nearby and the entrance doors with sealing notices. Later, CDA partially de-sealed the Centaurus Mall on Tuesday. The Building Control Section reopened the first floor of the mall while the basement was still sealed because of “nonconforming.” Sources told that the basement was being used for commercial activities which are illegal so that it will remain sealed till removal of non-conforming.