LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has paid homage to Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom anni­versary and said that Maj Shabbir Sharif, the recipi­ent of Nishan-e-Haider, is the pride of the nation. Those who sacrifice their lives for the country are always alive and every soldier and officer of the armed forces of Pakistan is valuable, he added.