LAHORE - A delegation of the Gu­jranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Tuesday at the Chief Min­ister’s Office. Hussain Ela­hi MNA was also present.

The CM announced the linking of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and said that the residents of Gujranwala will get im­mense convenience by having a communication link with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. It will be easy for the industrialists to take their products to other cities; he added and announced that other cit­ies would also be linked with this motorway.

He noted that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was planned in the previous tenure but unfortunately, the PML-N-led govern­ment changed the plan, which increased the cost, and many cities could not be linked to the mo­torway. Gujranwala is my own city, and I would visit it soon, he said. The problems of the citizens of Gujranwala will be solved on a priority basis. The government will also review the establishment of a new industrial estate for the industrialists of Gujranwala, he added.

The delegation offered a partnership with the Punjab government for the project and said that they are ready for finan­cial support. Ch Parvez Elahi’s works speak as he has won the hearts of the people by setting up an exemplary institu­tion like rescue 1122. We are grateful to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the an­nouncement of linking Gujranwala with the La­hore-Sialkot Motorway.

The delegation included Ali Ashraf, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Faisal Ayub, former presi­dent Umar Ashraf Mughal, former president Malik Zaheerul Haq, Sheikh Irfan Sohail, Anwar Aslam and others. MPAs Kh Dawood Soleimani and Umar Fa­rooq were also present.

DIFFERENTLY-ABLED ARTIST PRESENTS A HANDMADE POSTER PAINTING TO CM

A differently-abled art­ist Umer Jaral presented a handmade poster painting to Chief Min­ister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM expressed his compassion and an­nounced the exhibition of Umer Jaral’s artworks. Umer Jaral is very special to us, and his passion is admirable, he added.