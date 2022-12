Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Corps Headquarters Karachi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Gen Asim Munir laid floral wreath at the Mazaar-e-Quaid and also offered fateha.

He was given briefing on the operational preparedness of the country’s armed forces.

The COAS appreciated Pakistan Army and Rangers’ role in flood rehabilitation.