LAHORE - The one-day qualifying round of the prestigious COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 being organized by Pak Navy, was played here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi. The players, who qualified for the men’s main round, include Sadam ul Haq (Army), Azlan Khawar (Punjab), Abbas Shaukat (KP) and Mehmood Mehboob (Punjab) while the players, who qualified for the women’s main round, are Kainat Amir (Sindh), Amna Malik (Army), Noor ul Ain (SNGPL) and Habiba Ali (Sindh). In the men’s final qualifying round, Sadam Ul Haq (Army) beat Hikmat Yar Khan (Punjab) 11-2, 11-9, 11-5 (25 mins), Azlan Khawar (Punjab) beat Talha Saeed (Sindh) 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 (27 mins), Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat Mutahir Ali (KP) 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 (26 mins) and Mehmood Mehboob (Punjab) beat Tanveer Qamar (KP) 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 (23 mins). In the women’s final qualifying round, Kainat Amir (Sindh) got w/o Alina Zehra (Sindh), Amna Malik (Army) beat Sameera Shahid (Sindh) 11-4, 11-4, 11-3, Noor ul Ain (SNGPL) beat Mahnoor Ali (Sindh) 11-7, 11-4, 11-6 and Habiba Ali (Sindh) beat Aina Aziz (Sindh) 11-4, 11-6, 11-2.