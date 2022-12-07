Share:

A condolence meeting was held at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) in Islamabad on Wednesday where fateha was offered for Late Begum Najma Hameed, the senior PML-N leader and aunt of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Additional Secretary Sohail Ali Khan, DG Radio Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Hassan, MD APP Akhtar Munir, Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig, DG Information Academy Mubasher Tauqeer, Press Registrar Tariq Khan, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan and other senior officers of the Ministry participated in the condolence meeting.